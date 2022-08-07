HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Children and their families are invited to Holyoke Mall’s free Tykes Tuesday series, featuring Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, during week seven of the summer series.

An hour-long program will showcase butterflies and exotic creatures from the Conservatory, as well as a special presentation.

At this event, attendees will receive free face painting by Dazzle Day Face Painters as well as exclusive coupons and discounts throughout the center.

The event is to begin at 11:00 a.m. on August 9. It will be in the lower level of the Macy’s Court in the Holyoke Mall.

The event is free for children under 12 and their families.