(WWLP) – Massachusetts voters now have the option to vote early by mail in all elections, with no excuse required.

Vote by Mail applications will be mailed to every voter who has requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming fall elections.

To request your Vote by Mail ballot you can submit a signed application to your local election office. Your application can only be accepted if it has reached your local election office by its deadline.

For the state primaries and election, your ballot must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

You can still vote in person if your ballot has not been accepted by your local election office. You can not take back your ballot or vote again.

Absentee voters use the same ballots as early voters and have the same deadlines for returning their ballots.