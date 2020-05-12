Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,141 deaths, 79,332 COVID-19 cases total

Maine environmental regulators approve new energy corridor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Electric Utility Rates_190529

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Maine environmental regulators have approved a $1 billion utility transmission project that would serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to flow into the New England power grid.

The permit issued by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on Monday largely follows staff recommendations by requiring Central Maine Power to mitigate the visual and wildlife impacts, and to permanently conserve 40,000 acres.

The DEP decision leaves only two hurdles to the New England Clean Energy Connect – a decision by the Army Corps of Engineers and a statewide referendum in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Donate Today