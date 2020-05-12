Maine environmental regulators approve new energy corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Maine environmental regulators have approved a $1 billion utility transmission project that would serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to flow into the New England power grid.

The permit issued by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on Monday largely follows staff recommendations by requiring Central Maine Power to mitigate the visual and wildlife impacts, and to permanently conserve 40,000 acres.

The DEP decision leaves only two hurdles to the New England Clean Energy Connect – a decision by the Army Corps of Engineers and a statewide referendum in November.