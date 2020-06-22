Maine has widest virus racial disparity gap in the country

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – The widest racial disparity stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is in Maine, where Black residents are contracting the virus at 20 times the rate of their white neighbors.

Maine has the highest percentage of white residents of any state. It also has a low rate of coronavirus infection, with less than 3,000 cases in total.

But the Portland Press Herald reports Black Maine residents, who make up 1.4% of the state’s population, account for nearly a quarter of its coronavirus cases. The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition called the disparity “enormous and growing.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency started reducing its emergency financial help to Vermont to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.