Maine re-opening: Hotels getting creative as Kennebunkport prepares for summer with few tourists

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME. (WWLP) – Along Ocean Avenue, it’s normally bustling this time of year but it’s quite.

It’s a grand hotel that was built back in 1884 and is a landmark in Kennebunkport it’s quiet as they wait to re-open their doors. Dock square In downtown Kennebunkport really the epicenter of this place.

They are doing take out in some of the restaurants and some of the cafés but they also wait for those doors to re-open to guests, hopefully by June 1. The same is true of Walkers’ point, where tourists normally gather to take a look at the bush compound and the jagged rocky coast of Maine.

All of this waiting for the doors to reopen and it’s a gradual process, hotel workers such as Tina Gordon, the Nonantum general manager, told 22News that they’re using the quarantine as a time to re-evaluate their market.

“We’re looking at this as an opportunity to market to some new clients that may not normally come to Kennebunkport. I think main residents tend to not come down here they think ‘Oh it’s a tourist town’ but it’s a little quieter this year.”

For hotels like the Nonantum, all the other little hotels around, and the bed and breakfasts, that 14-day quarantine is a major sticking point. Right now, they have to wait until that is lifted Before they can really start to enjoy business once again.

At the Nonantum, they’ll wait for June 5 when they can at least start having in-state guests stay, and then wait for the out of state guests once the restrictions are lifted.

This is a summer maybe without a lot of vacation involved. Especially for the residents, they’ve had to make a lot of adjustments. A local cafe called Mornings in Paris and the owner Paul Humphrey did make those adjustments to start his take-out business for right now.

He has hopes of expanding that later when Maine starts to relax some of its rules but he actually made some different social distancing changes in his cafe to make sure that business works here.

“What’s the best way we can open? How we can do it to ensure the safety of the staff and the safety of customers,” said Humphrey. “My goal was to set an example of how it can be done. But to make sure customers are feeling safe. Because of the customers don’t feel safe they aren’t gonna come back again.”

However cafes such as Paul’s aren’t the only restaurants struggling with the state shutdown either.

Alisson’s and ‘The Hurricane’ are two of the restaurants that usually are busy with customers this time of year, but right now they’re in takeout mode, seeing only a fraction of the business they normally would.

But it’s that way all over Kennebunkport, a town that thrives on tourism and can’t wait to welcome those tourists back as Kennebunk Chamber’s Executive Director, Laura Dolce told 22News.

“We know that people Are still waiting to come to Maine we get those phone calls all day long they all have their favorite coffee place, so we’re going to do everything we can to keep you safe. We’re going to ask you to help us do the same and we’re gonna be very transparent And all the changes we made here in the community.” Kennebunk Chamber Executive Director, Laura Dolce



Tyler Benenti the Owner of “The Hurricane” told 22News that Kennebunkport needs tourism to help keep local businesses alive.

“I grew up here in Kennebunkport very strange to see a summer with very little to no tourism at all it’s what we live off so it’s something we need to figure out a way to a way to make it work in a safe manner,” said Benenti.

So Vacation Land waits just like the rest of us. Whether it’s along the rocky coastline of Maine or in Dock Square. They wait for the hustle and bustle, they wait for tourism to return and they wait for those restrictions to be lifted.