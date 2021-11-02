VIDEO: Major accident on I-91 Southbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major accident reportedly involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle is causing significant delays on I-91 in both directions.

At this time, 22News can confirm a tractor trailer has jackknifed on I-91 southbound a half mile from exit 8 in Springfield. The accident involved the vehicle hitting the guard rail affecting the northbound side of I-91.

WWLP contacted Massachusetts State Police for further details on the accident but were unable to obtain a comment at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.

