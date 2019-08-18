Police find nearly 40 bags of suspected Heroin during Major Drug Bust in Monson

MONSON, Mass (WWLP) – An anonymous call led to a major drug bust and arrest in Monson this weekend. Police were alerted to some possible drug activity on Maxwell Road.

37-year old Joanna Valardi was arrested after police found nearly 40-bags of suspected heroin and 180-dollars in cash. She is charged with distribution of a class A substance, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Valardi is being held at the Chicopee Women’s Correctional Facility, until her hearing on Monday in Palmer District Court.

