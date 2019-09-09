Major flight delays expected as SFO runway is closed for repairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re flying into or out of San Francisco International Airport, you can expect some major delays.

For 20 days, which began Saturday, a runway will be closed while a new base is being built along the 1,900-foot stretch to where it meets the intersection of another runway.

The project is expected to end on Friday, September 27 and cost $16.2-million.

Saturday marked the first day San Francisco’s International Airport’s busiest runway closed for construction, and travelers felt the impact.

According to an airport manager, 244 flights were delayed and 103 flights were canceled, mostly due to the maintenance project.

To check the airport delay status, click here for more information.

Also, plan accordingly if you’re picking someone up or dropping them off at this airport.