SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although it may seem as though students have just left the classroom, it is not too early to consider scheduling a child’s sports physical and back-to-school checkup now, as well as making sure all immunization needs are completed.

“We are beginning to receive an influx of calls to schedule appointments and get the proper paperwork completed before the school year begins,” said Dr. John O’Reilly of Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Since the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends yearly well visits for children starting at age 3 through 18, scheduling a back-to-school physical each year is a good way to meet that goal,” he added.

“I’m always fond of saying a good student is a healthy student. We want to identify and treat any medical or emotional conditions that may keep a child from succeeding in school,” said Dr. O’Reilly.

“As pediatricians we want to partner with parents to help their children be successful students. Are they generally healthy? Will they have any problem seeing the board? Is their hearing okay, so they don’t miss what the teacher is saying? Do they have any attention issues? We want to address all these issues before they enter the classroom,” he added.

Additionally, your pediatrician will need to make sure that any chronic conditions your kid has are under control and create an action plan to communicate with the school nurse if they include asthma, diabetes, a peanut allergy, ADHD, or any other issue. Paperwork must also be filled out for any prescription drugs your child might need to take at school.

Standard growth parameters including height, weight, blood pressure, and body mass index should be included in a back-to-school physical along with a comprehensive head-to-toe medical examination.

The opportunity to discuss whether the student is leading a healthy lifestyle—getting enough exercise, sleeping enough, and eating healthily—is provided by the school physical examination.

According to Baystate Children’s Hospital, children are going through a mental health crisis, and the school physical exam is a chance to check for emotional, social, or developmental issues. Anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders that a kid or teen may not have disclosed to their parents or school might be expressed in writing through questionnaires.

Parents and other caregivers can better understand how our children experience their life at school and outside of it by having conversations with them about things like how they get along with others, peer pressure, bullying, and the use of social media.

Dr. O’Reilly pointed out that when kids become older and enter puberty, they can have new health concerns and issues, such as substance usage and sexual activity, to talk about with their pediatrician.

Whether or not a sports physical is necessary for a child to participate on a team or in an extracurricular activity, the AAP urges all kids to receive one every year. It is best if the sports physical is scheduled at the same time as the annual wellness exam.

Before the season starts, most schools send home forms that must be filled out. In advance of your child’s physical, get in touch with the school if you haven’t gotten one.

The sports physical offers a chance to talk about concerns related to activity, such as diet, training and exercise plans, attitudes about participating in sports, and even injuries.

Since this is a “yearly” check-up, a list of inquiries to ask your child’s pediatrician before an appointment, may be beneficial.