(WWLP) – As summer continues, 22news is working for you with a sunscreen reminder. For day-to-day use, pick a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

If you spend a lot of time outdoors be sure to choose a product with SPF 50 or greater. To protect your face, neck, arms and legs, you’ll need about 1 ounce of sunscreen or enough to completely cover your palm.

Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating, but keep in mind that no sunscreen is perfect. Be sure to always wear protective clothing and seek shade whenever possible.