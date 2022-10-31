(WWLP) – Mall-O-Ween is back! Two community shopping centers will be hosting their annual trick-or-treating event Monday night.

Both take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the evening. Holyoke Mall and Hampshire mall is inviting kids, along with a parent or guardian to come out dressed up in their best Halloween costumes and receive treats at participating locations.

It’s a great way for safe trick-or-treating, to escape the weather, and is free and open to the public. Guests are also invited to participate in a Social media costume contest where one lucky winner can win a grand prize.