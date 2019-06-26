Man accused of deadly stabbing in East Longmeadow to be arraigned

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of murder will be arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday morning.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, told 22News, Matthew Scavatto was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at 395 Somers Road in East Longmeadow. Leydon said one person was killed in the stabbing.

Original Story: One person killed, one arrested after stabbing in East Longmeadow

22News will be in court for Scavatto’s arraignment.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, as well as East Longmeadow Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Murder Unit.