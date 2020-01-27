1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Brewster Whitecaps head coach also killed in California helicopter crash Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 people killed in California helicopter crash
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer

Man accused of killing teen found in sewer

News

by: KSNV /CNN

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV /CNN) – A Las Vegas man accused of killing a teenager and dumping her body in a sewer appeared in court Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Jayshawn Bailey is charged with murdering 17-year-old Tamyah Trotter.

Trotter was reported missing in December.

According to the arrest report, Bailey called 911 on January 19 about a body found in a sewer.

Authorities say he then led them to the body and eventually confessed to killing the teen.

Bailey is being held without bail. His court appearance is March 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories