Man accused of killing teen found in sewer

LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV /CNN) – A Las Vegas man accused of killing a teenager and dumping her body in a sewer appeared in court Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Jayshawn Bailey is charged with murdering 17-year-old Tamyah Trotter.

Trotter was reported missing in December.

According to the arrest report, Bailey called 911 on January 19 about a body found in a sewer.

Authorities say he then led them to the body and eventually confessed to killing the teen.

Bailey is being held without bail. His court appearance is March 4.