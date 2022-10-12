NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.

Investigators say Jose Claudio shot New Haven police officer Chad Curry twice after the nine-year veteran of the department was called to a crash. Dashcam video shows Claudio running away from the crash and firing at the officer multiple times.

The judge held Claudio on a total of $1 point 8 million bonds and ordered him to receive mental health attention. He’s due back in court on October 26.