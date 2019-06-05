Man arrested after allegedly wrestling officer, resisting arrest at West Springfield Cumberland Farms

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man is facing drug charges after allegedly wrestling an officer and resisting arrest at a Cumberland Farms in West Springfield Tuesday.

According to West Springfield Police, officers were called to the Cumberland Farms on the North End Bridge rotary in West Springfield Tuesday around 1:06 p.m. for a man, later identified as Artur Lesniowski, who was overdosing.

West Springfield Police Captain, Jay Gearing, told 22News several employees told officers they saw Lesniowski overdosing before they arrived and he was attempting to leave when police showed up.

Gearing said when they got there Lesniowski was sitting on a running motor scooter in the parking lot. Lesniowski allegedly ignored officers who ordered him to get off the scooter and hit an officer with the vehicle when he tried to drive away.

The officer was able to use the hand brake on the scooter to stop Lesniowski and pulled him from the scooter onto the ground where Lesniowski allegedly continued to resist and ignore officers.

Police say the two of them wrestled and the officer had to use a taser to try and control Lesniowski, which didn’t work.

A backup officer, who was working close by, got to the area and helped the other police take Lesniowski into custody.

Police say they seized 90 bags of heroin stamped “Pride,” nine Clonazepam pills, one medical rubber band, and other narcotics paraphernalia.

Lesniowski is facing the following charges: