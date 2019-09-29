Man arrested after body found in apartment freezer

DALLAS TX (CNN) – A Dallas man is accused of keeping a body in a freezer for over a year.

Authorities are charging Marcelino Menchaca Jr. with abuse of a corpse.

Police say Menchaca was taken to the hospital earlier this month after reportedly trying to commit suicide.

He was evicted that same day and that’s when cleaners discovered the body.

Menchaca reportedly told police he found the body at a hotel last November and took it to his apartment for storage.

Police also found a debit card belonging to Geoffrey Lyman Lea. A husband and father who has been missing since last September.

It is still unclear how Lea died.

Menchaca’s bail is set at $25,000.