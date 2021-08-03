Man arrested after hitting Massachusetts State Trooper with vehicle

LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Trooper arrested a man Monday for allegedly, intentionally, hitting a state trooper with his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Lynn that morning.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) reporting that the man, 19-year-old Wilmer Arieas-Cespedes, was arrested on multiple charges after a State Trooper identified his vehicle following the issue of a “be on the lookout” notice.

At roughly 2 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to a noise complaint at a Lynn business. Arieas-Cespedes responded to the officer’s inquiry by hitting the officer with his car causing minor injuries. With the assistance of Boston Police, State Troopers apprehended Arieas-Cespedes. He is being held without bail and was officially charged at the Lynn District Court on Monday.

Arieas-Cespedes faces the following charges: