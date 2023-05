Milton, VT – Police in Milton have arrested a man they say shot at someone riding a dirt bike.

The incident happened Tuesday near cooper road in Milton.

The rider of the dirt bike called the police saying someone shot towards them. The rider of the dirt bike was not hurt.

Police later arrested 30-year-old Justin Slingerland.

Slingerland faces charges of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. Slingerland is due in court on Thursday.