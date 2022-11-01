CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer assigned to the midnight shift was patrolling the area of 560 East St. in Chicopee when he noticed a U-Haul truck parked in the parking lot at about 12:20 a.m. on October 23.

A previous break-in has occurred at the business located at this address. Upon entering the parking lot to investigate the U-Haul, the operator started driving away.

During the stop, the driver got out of the U-Haul and confronted the officer; a struggle followed, and the driver, Fernando Rivera, 37, was then taken into custody.

Following the arrest, the U-Haul was towed and its contents were inventoried. Officers discovered multiple packages of heroin, ammunition, and cocaine when inventorying the car. Additionally, it was discovered that the operator had more than $2,000 in cash on him.

Rivera was charged with the following: