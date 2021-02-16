Man arrested for allegedly stabbing person after fight in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department arrested a man after allegedly stabbing a person at the Quality Inn located at 1150 Riverdale Street on Monday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department on Monday at approximately 7:44 p.m. officers responded to the Quality Inn for a report of a fight.

Before arriving officers were told that one of the people involved had suffered a stab wound.

When officers arrived they found the victim, who had suffered a stab wound to the torso, and is expected to survive.

The police helped the injured victim and learned the attacker had left the building.

The man later identified as Carlos Phabian Lebron returned to the front lobby of the hotel, where he was taken into custody and to the police headquarters for booking.

The victim who was taken to the hospital was treated and released.

Lebron from 30 Belmont Ave, Springfield is being charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.