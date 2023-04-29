LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Ludlow Police arrested Randall Lepore on several charges Wednesday, including assaulting a police officer. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police got a call from someone saying they got in a verbal exchange with a man who then punched the driver’s side window of their car.

Officers determined it was Lepore that punched the window and when they approached him, he became aggressive and actively resisted the officers, who had to use a stun gun to subdue him. The Ludlow officer received a significant laceration during the scuffle and was taken to the hospital.

Lepore, who has no known address, wash charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer. He was arraigned Thursday in Palmer District Court and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.