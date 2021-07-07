Man arrested in deadly Las Vegas-area shootings ID’d using COVID vaccination card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of killing two people and shooting another man at several locations across the Las Vegas valley was identified through a COVID-19 vaccination card and fingerprints, court documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS stated.

John Anthony Carrillo, 29, faces a long list of charges, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

On June 29 around 8:30 p.m., Carrillo reportedly stole a car from a driver who was filling his tires with air at the U.S. Tire Center located at 1301 E. Charleston Blvd. near Maryland Parkway, police said. Carrillo and an unknown woman got into the car and drove off, according to his arrest report.

On June 30 around 9 p.m., Carrillo robbed the 702 Mart located at 1468 E. Charleston Blvd. near Maryland Parkway. Police said Carrillo showed the cashier a gun from his waistband and demanded money.

When another customer came into the store, Carrillo stole an ice cream from the freezer and ate it, according to court documents. He is also accused of taking the store’s police scanner and shooting a round into a wall.

Around 10:15 p.m. the same day, police said Carrillo shot Abel Angel in the face at the Palm Market at 3411 E. Charleston Blvd. near Palm Street. Carrillo left the store in the stolen car. Angel survived the shooting.

Detectives matched a cartridge case found at the Palm Market to the previous shooting, they said. Later in the night, investigators located the stolen car after finding Carrillo’s COVID-19 vaccination card and fingerprints. One print matched Carrillo’s in the nationwide database, police said.

Just before 10 a.m. on July 1, investigators said Carrillo shot and killed Ruben Garcia at 1701 Euclid Ave. near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard. A cartridge case matching the other shooting was located there, police noted.

Garcia’s girlfriend told police the couple woke up and was eating breakfast when Carrillo entered the home and demanded money, the report said. Garcia gave Carrillo his keys and ordered his girlfriend into a back room. Carrillo then shot Garcia, and left a phone behind.

Later in the day, Garcia’s girlfriend identified Carrillo through a California driver’s license photo police showed her.

Around 11 p.m. that night, authorities said Carrillo attempted to rob a cashier at the AMPM at 4161 St. Rose Parkway near South Las Vegas Boulevard in Henderson.

The arrest report stated that around 11:30 p.m., Carrillo shot a man at a 7-Eleven in Henderson at 10540 S. Maryland Pkwy. near Cactus Avenue. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Abraham Acosta, 32. He died in the parking lot, sources told KLAS.

Just before midnight, police observed the stolen vehicle at the Walgreens located at 385 E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Carrillo, who was carrying a gun at the time, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Carrillo denied killing Garcia, but said he was at the Euclid Avenue home and a woman let him have the stolen car, court documents stated. He also told police he brought 27 grams of methamphetamine from California to Nevada and smoked some of it, the report noted.

Investigators believe Carrillo attempted to conceal a tattoo above his right eye with duct tape and used a shirt to cover a neck tattoo.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office confirmed Carrillo was just released from prison in April. He was convicted of assault with force likely to cause bodily injury.