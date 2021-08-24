Man arrested in Webster shooting

WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Webster announced that an arrest has been made in connection with an August 4th shooting.

According to a statement posted by Webster Police, 54-year-old Christopher King was arrested on Wednesday. King was wanted in connection for his involvement in a shooting at 73 Pleasant Street earlier this month.

Police report that an unnamed female victim was brought to UMass hospital with minor injuries after they received notice of the shooting. After the incident, detectives were able to identify the shooter and gain a warrant for his arrest.