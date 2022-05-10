RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Troopers arrested man with a gun, drugs, and a stolen vehicle on I-90 (Massachusetts Turnpike) in Russell.

Trooper Nathan Hastings did an RMV search on black Jaguar SUV on Sunday night around 6 p.m. while on Route 90 in Russell. The inquiry found the vehicle had been stolen two days prior.

The Trooper called for backup and continued following the vehicle. When back up arrived, Hastings pulled the vehicle over. Upon investigation, Troopers found a .40 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, a 10 round magazine, and a small bag of what was thought to be Cocaine.

The driver was identified as Brendan Remillard, 34, of Pittsfield. Remillard was brought to the Westfield Barracks for booking and bail was set at $10,000. The following are his charges: