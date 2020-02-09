Man cashes out life savings for dog’s surgery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (CNN) – A California man is cashing in his life savings to try to save his dog’s life.

Judging by her abundance of vim and vigor you’d never know that, Lola, a 12-year-old mini Schnauzer, has a life-threatening heart condition.

“We had an episode in November where she came back from a walk and she fainted,” Lola’s owner, Jason Garrett recalled. “She has an enlarged heart because she has a damaged, what’s called a mitral valve.”

In other words, pre-heart failure. And in her case — months, if not a year to live.

It’s the most common heart issue for dogs and affects millions.

Garrett, a certified therapy dog, said Lola has saved his life countless times.

“I suffer from severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola,” Garrett said.

Thanks to a type of open-heart surgery pioneered by Japanese doctor Masami Uechi, Garret has hope. Uechi’s surgery has a 90 percent success rate, but there’s a catch.

“It’s about $45,000,” says Garrett. “I’ve already cashed out my 401K and using every penny of my savings. And I’m also looking into selling my car if need be.”

This surgery was only available in Japan, but now surgeons are being trained to do the procedure in Florida.

“Right now it’s a very unique and very high skilled procedure that’s a combination of different teams from around the world coming together,” said Justin Williams, a vet cardiologist.

With surgery scheduled for this summer in Florida, Garrett now has a peace of mind that will live at least another 4 years.

And that dog owners everywhere can find that same hope too.

“Anything for Lola. She’s family.”

Garrett has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the cost of the surgery and travel expenses.