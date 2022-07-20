UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been charged after being found driving a stolen commercial truck, trailer, and forklift, that was also missing its catalytic converters on July 19th.

At approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a lot in North Genesee Street to investigate the theft of a commercial dump-style truck and an attached trailer that contained a forklift. It is believed that the theft occurred sometime during the weekend of July 16th – July 17th.

Later the same day, around 4:30 pm, the truck and trailer were found near the intersection of Oriskany Street and Schuyler Street with the doors spray painted white in an attempt to hide the name of the business that it was stolen from.

Officers pulled over the truck on Whitesboro Street in Utica, which was driven by 43-year-old Jason Morey, address unknown, who was taken into custody without incident. When Morey was searched, officers allegedly found a glass tube containing crack cocaine. It was also learned that during the time that the truck was stolen, the catalytic converters were removed from the truck. The investigation was then turned over to a member of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Jason Morey has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

The investigation is ongoing. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.