ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a man has been given multiple felony charges due to a shooting incident that occurred after the commencement of Rome Free Academy’s High School Graduation on June 25th.

According to police, on Saturday, after the commencement of Rome Free Academy’s High School Graduation a fight occurred involving multiple students at the school’s stadium. School Resource Officers and graduation spectators ended the fight and removed the individuals involved from the premises.

Then, around 11:37 am, three gunshots were heard around the 800 block of Croton Street. Officers who were already in the area due to the fight that had just occurred at the school heard the shots and quickly responded. They were allegedly able to quickly identify two male suspects who then led the officers on a foot pursuit.

But the two men were caught and detained. Officers then allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

18-year-old Oba J. Loney of Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)

The other individual was a 16-year-old and did not have any charges brought against him at this time.

Loney was transported to CAP court for arraignment with a bail of $30,000.00.

The Rome Police Department is also asking residents on the 700 and 800 blocks of Croton Street, Expense Street, Ashland Avenue, and Kent Street, as well as the 400 – 500 block of Turin Street, Clinton Street, Laurel Street from Turin Road to Guyer Field, and Albert Street to Earl Street to review any personal video surveillance for any suspicious activity on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, between 11:00, am and 12:00 pm.

If you have any further information regarding this case, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.