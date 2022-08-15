HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 2004 black Cadillac DeVille was stopped for a civil motor vehicle infraction by the Hadley Police Department on Friday, August 12, 2022 at about 1:31 AM.

To avoid towing the vehicle, officers attempted to identify the passenger after determining the operator did not have a valid license.

Officers were given a false name and date of birth by the passenger. Further investigation revealed Van Schryver to be the identified passenger.

As a result of a probation violation, Schryver had an active warrant out of Connecticut. Schryver was placed under arrest without incident.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Sig Sauer P938 handgun, 99 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 22 grams of uncut carfentanil, 12 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine, and packaging for narcotics inside the glove box.

40-year-old Schryver is being charged with: