Man charged in deaths of 2 women held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing two women in a Boston apartment over the weekend was held without bail at his arraignment Monday.

Marcus Chavis, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and animal cruelty in connection with an injured dog also found in the home.

Officers responding to an address in the city’s Dorchester section just after noon Sunday found the victims suffering from stab wounds, police said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said. They were identified as Fatima Yasin, 27, the suspect’s wife, and Jahaira DeAlto, 42.