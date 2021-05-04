Man charged in deaths of 2 women held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing two women in a Boston apartment over the weekend was held without bail at his arraignment Monday.
Marcus Chavis, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and animal cruelty in connection with an injured dog also found in the home.
Officers responding to an address in the city’s Dorchester section just after noon Sunday found the victims suffering from stab wounds, police said.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said. They were identified as Fatima Yasin, 27, the suspect’s wife, and Jahaira DeAlto, 42.
DeAlto was an advocate for the transgender community in Boston and the Berkshires. DeAlto helped launch the first Transgender Day of Remembrance and Berkshire Pride Festival, according to a statement from Berkshire Pride on Facebook.
Two children ages 7 and 8 in the home were not injured but were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.
Chavis called 911 and told police that he had been prescribed medication for a mental health diagnosis. His court-appointed attorney, David Leon, reserved the right to seek bail at a future date.