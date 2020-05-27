Man charged in scheme that used Bitcoin to buy personal data

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a New Hampshire man was charged in a fraud scheme that involved using Bitcoin to buy stolen personal data belonging to people across the country.

Jonathan Nguyen was charged Tuesday in federal court with conspiring to engage in wire fraud, access-device fraud and identity theft. Massachusetts prosecutors say Nguyen and others involved in the scheme used the personal information they bought to purchase tickets to sporting events and gift cards which Nguyen sold.

Nguyen faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of at least $250,000. No defense attorney was listed in court records for Nguyen.