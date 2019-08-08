Man charged with punching, kidnapping woman because he thought she was talking to other men

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with punching a woman through a pillow and kidnapping her because she was “talking to other males.”

Joseph Allen Williams, 36, faces charges of kidnapping and assault after an incident in a hotel room at the Yachtsman North Tower at 1304 Ocean Blvd.

The woman told police Williams became angry after they were out at a bar and accused her “of talking to other males and stated that he wanted to go through her phone to find proof.” The woman said he continued to become irate so she locked herself in the bathroom door.

According to the report, the woman said he then broke down the door and punched her in the face through a pillow. She had a visible bloody nose, police said. And the door frame was broken off, they said.

The woman began to yell for help out the balcony door, she told police, when Williams kept saying, “I’m going to kill myself, I’m going to kill everyone.” She then tried to leave the room, but Williams would not let her, she reported to police.

Eventually the hotel’s security guard came to the door and Williams left, according to the report.

After he was arrested, Williams told police the couple got into an argument because the woman wanted to leave, but he didn’t want her to because she had been drinking, the report states.

Williams remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday evening.