BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with threatening a Boston physician who cares for transgender children.

38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner of Comfort, Texas, faces a charge of transmitting interstate threats. He was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in federal court in Massachusetts at a later date.

According to authorities, Lindner left a profane voice mail threatening the physician’s life.

Over the summer, doctors and other staffers at Boston Children’s Hospital also received violent threats related to its medical care for transgender youth.