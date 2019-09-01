Man crashes vehicle, charged with OUI with child in inside

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man was arrested Saturday night, crashes his vehicle and is charged with OUI with a child inside.

Police say they received a call just after 10:30 p.m. of a crash on Elm Street with two people still inside the vehicle.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its roof, with a young juvenile who mange to free themselves.

Investigators found that the driver, identified as Nuno Alves, 42, of Rehoboth, was traveling northeast on Elm Street at a high rate of speed when he struck a large stone wall, destroying several feet of it.

He then continued another 100 feet before hitting a light post and a large boulder. Police say he struck the boulder with such force, it was thrown about 45 feet and caused the vehicle to flip on its roof and go almost another 40 feet before coming to a stop.

After seeing signs of impairment, field sobriety tests were given to Alves. As a result, he was arrested and charged with OUI of alcohol, child endangerment while OUI, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation.

Alves was transported to an area hospital for injuries and later released for booking. He was later released on bail and is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Tuesday.

The juvenile passenger was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.