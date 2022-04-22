(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York.

According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year old man fell from a roof top while working construction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries that he sustained in the fall.

The incident remains under investigation.