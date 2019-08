SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot on Grant Street in Springfield Monday night has died.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the victim was taken to the hospital Monday night, but did not survive.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. No arrests have been made. If you have information, you’re asked to anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES, then SOLVE and your tip.

