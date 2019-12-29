Man dies trying to save daughters from fire, 2 young girls also killed

LOS ANGELES, CA (KABC/CNN) – Just two days after Christmas, a California family is mourning the deaths of three family members.

A father and his 4 and 12-year-old daughters died in an early morning fire Friday.

The blaze erupted Friday in an apartment building in Hemet.

Police say the man went back into the building to try to save his children.

“It is a terrible situation,” said Hemet Police Lieutenant Nate Miller. “As a father myself, going back in would be something a lot of us would think about doing and end up doing and unfortunately it didn’t work out in this case.”

Three other family members were in the apartment at the time.

An 8-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in grave condition.

The conditions of the mother and infant haven’t been released.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.