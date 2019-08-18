Man, dog allegedly killed by 12-year-old driver

HOUSTON (CNN) – Houston police are investigating a crash involving a child driver.

The 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel Thursday, when they say she hit a man walking his dog.

The man and the pet both died.

Witnesses said they saw officers giving the 12-year-old a field sobriety test.

“They did her like she was drunk. So they did test for her to walk in the line and everything,” one witness said.

Another witness said, “That’s the big question, I mean for me, I would never allow my children behind the wheel of the car, especially not at that age.”

Houston police say this is an active investigation.

Neighbors say the young girl is back home with her family.