Man finds deer shot in his backyard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Springfield made a gruesome discovery in his yard this week.

Virnal Gaylor told 22News, his son found a 10-point deer near a fence in his yard. He thinks it was shot by a hunter in nearby woods, and ran for a while before it collapsed and died in his yard.

“These houses are too close together for anyone to be hunting right in here,” explained Gaylor. “Somebody shot it from a tree stand I would imagine. It looks like it went through its side and came out his belly. It’s a shame because it’s a beautiful deer. Could have harvested a lot of meat off it.”

According to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, you should call your local animal control, or Massachusetts Environmental Police if you found a deer carcass. MEP can be reached at (800) 632-8075.