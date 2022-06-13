BOSTON (WWLP) – A Stoughton man pleaded guilty in Boston to possessing illegal firearms on Monday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Michael Robert Moura, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm. Moura was arrested and charged in April 2021.

Over several months in 2020 and again in February 2021, Moura was looking to buy a gun. On April 28, 2021, Moura bought a Glock handgun, an assault rifle, pistol and rifle magazines, and over 100 rounds of ammunition in a parking lot in Brockton. Moura was arrested shortly after and the illegally bought guns, ammunition, and magazines were seized.

Moura is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to an April 2020 conviction in Worcester County punishable by more than one year in prison.

Both charges provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.