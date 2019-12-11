Man found guilty of killing 2 doctors in luxury Boston condo

BOSTON (AP) – A man on trial for killing two doctors in their luxury Boston condominium has been found guilty of two counts of murder.

A Boston jury found 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira guilty Tuesday on multiple counts in the May 2017 stabbing deaths of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos. The jury had begun deliberating Monday.

Authorities say Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims but worked briefly as a concierge in their building. Teixeira claimed to have been having an affair with Bolanos. Earlier Tuesday, Teixeira was removed from the courtroom after threatening to sexually assault the prosecutor’s wife.