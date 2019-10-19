Man hides in Costco overnight, steals $14K in jewelry

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) – Authorities outside Atlanta are looking for a man they say stole nearly $14,000 worth of jewelry from Costco.

They say he pulled the crime off by hiding in the store overnight.

Investigators said they’ve never seen a case like this before. They believe the thief actually parked at a nearby movie theater and walked over to the Costco.

Police said he allegedly hid for about five hours before he swiped the jewels.

“How did he get away with it? I guess nobody…oh my goodness,” said Hilerin Gordon. “I think it’s really shocking and scary.”

Investigators said, last Thursday, the man walked inside the store, cased it out and then left.

Surveillance video shows how that same man returned a few hours later….and did something beyond brazen.

“This is the first case I’ve ever had like this,” said Jae Robertson of Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man hid behind a large display sign inside the store for nearly five hours.

He then waited for the store to clear out and close up. He then smashed a glass display case and grabbed more than $13,000 worth of jewelry.

“It is a big store and he found a spot in the store that he could conceal himself,” Robertson said.

Deputies are still investigating whether there are other suspects in the case.

The targeted Costco store is new and it opened late August.