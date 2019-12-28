Man killed after ATV crash early Saturday morning

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Middleboro man was killed after an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

Middleboro police received a call just after 12:30 a.m. for a reported crash in a cranberry bog off of Stone St. The caller said the ATV was submerged in the pond and that the driver was still inside.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they were able to rescue the driver, only identified as a 49-year-old man from Middleboro, from the water. He was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was the only person in the ATV and no other people were involved in the accident.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending positive identification and notification of family members.

The accident is under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.