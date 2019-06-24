1  of  3
West Springfield driver involved in deadly New Hampshire crash to be arraigned

Man killed in Motorcycle crash on Route 181 in Belchertown identified

News

by: Danielle Eaton

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died in a motorcycle crash in Belchertown over the weekend has been identified.

According to Northwestern DA Spokesperson, Mary Carey, 34-year-old Charles Frangakis of Belchertown died Saturday after the crash on Route 181, which is also known as Mill Valley Road.

Carey said Frangakis was passing several cars at a high rate of speed before he crossed over the yellow line and crashed. She said it seems he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an oncoming car in the Northbound lane.

Fragakis died before police got to the crash, according to Carey. The driver of the car was not injured.

