HANCOCK, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was killed on Saturday morning after being involved in a shooting with a Massachusetts State Trooper according to officials.

State Police responded to a 911 call from a resident on Richmond Road in Hancock around 7 a.m. for a domestic incident. When officers arrived they encountered a male individual at the residence, he was armed and did not follow the officers request.

The altercation led to the officer discharging his weapon. CPR was performed at the scene when County Ambulance responded and pronounced the individual dead.

The investigation is ongoing and 22News will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.