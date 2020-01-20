Man kills 86-year-old roommate in care center

RICHMOND, V.A. (WTVR/CNN) – A 65-year-old Virginia man is accused of stabbing and killing his 86-year-old roommate at a nursing-rehab center.

“We saw it in the newspaper and we knew the guy,” said Doug Sullivan, who recognized the suspect accused of a serious crime. “I talked to him at times, he seemed to be alright, it caught us off guard, that we saw this happened and what he did.”

Richmond police said on Wednesday they arrested 65-year-old Linwood Main at Manorcare Health Services on Bellevue Avenue.

“I talked to him in the past when my wife was a patient over there in rehab,” said Sullivan.

Officers believe Main killed 86-year-old Robert Willoughby, his roommate, according to sources at the nursing and rehab center on the city’s north side.

“I was at a loss for words when I saw the guy, I was like, oh yea that’s the guy I usually see when I deliver the medication,” Eric Coleman, who knew Main, said.

Those sources say Main had been arguing with his roommate about smoking in the room and used a knife in the crime.

“Maybe a couple of weeks ago, I seen him outside when it was nice and warm outside he was out there minding his business,” Coleman recalled.

A court records search showed Main once spent time as a patient at Central State Hospital, a hospital that houses patients living with mental illness.

“Maybe something might seem a little off but you wouldn’t suspect something would happen like that,” said Coleman.

A Manorcare spokesperson said,