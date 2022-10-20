NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – The man paralyzed while in New Haven Police custody is no longer facing charges.

That’s according to the New Haven Superior Court clerk’s office. New Haven police arrested Randy Cox in June for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. When the vehicle stopped abruptly, the video shows Cox was launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall.

The incident left Cox paralyzed from the chest down. After the June incident, Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson announced a series of police reforms, including eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead.