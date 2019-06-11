Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of girl in living room

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of firing into a Milwaukee home and killing a 13-year-old girl in her living room has abruptly pleaded guilty as a second day of testimony at his trial began.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 26-year-old Isaac Barnes pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of witness intimidation.

Assistant District Attorney Hanna Kolberg says prosecutors will recommend prison time but leave the sentence up to the judge. Sentencing is set for Aug. 23.

Barnes was accused of killing Sandra Parks last November. Prosecutors said Barnes’ ex-girlfriend may have been the target of the attack.

