Man raised in Wuhan speaks about how his family is affected by the Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Product Manager Hoyle Wang is used to traveling for work, but even for him, the two week minimum remote-work period his San Francisco employer asked him to take is an adjustment.

“I think you know, it’s definitely been challenging right, for folks who are so accustomed to being in the office, and you know I’m an extrovert, that’s kind of how I get my energy from,” said Hoyle Wang.

After San Francisco declared a state of emergency over Coronavirus, Wang was told to work remotely, and he’s chosen the Lowcountry as his temporary home.

“We just sort of assessed the quality of life in a place like Mt. Pleasant where we have private access to a car, less of a dependency on public transportation, and limited interactions with other folks,” he said.

It’s not where Wang works now, but where he grew up that gives him such a unique connection to the virus. Wang spent his formative years in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Coronavirus.

“So, my parents are originally from there, and we moved here when I was 8-years-old and the entirety of my extended family is there,” he explained.

Hoyle Wang (L) as a child with his family

The idea of quarantine is brand new for many Americans, but for Wang’s grandparents, it’s been a way of life for two months. Every day, living in isolation, hoping to avoid tragedy their family has already felt.

“My great uncle unfortunately contracted it, and passed away. My Aunt has two co-workers who also passed away, one in their 30’s and one in their 40’s,” said Wang.

Wang’s uncle, one of the more than 3,100 Chinese lives taken by the virus. Wang says for his family still in Wuhan, separation has become the standard.

“Adjusting lifestyles to be accustomed to being at home for so long, that was definitely hard initially,” he said.

Hoyle Wang’s grandparents who are currently living in isolation in Wuhan

Hoyle says he and his family still have fear of the virus since the situation has yet to be resolved, but says that the people who live in Wuhan are very resilient, and he has no doubt the city will recover from this tragedy.