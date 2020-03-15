Man raised in Wuhan speaks about how his family is affected by the Coronavirus

Breaking News
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus
1  of  100
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Congregational Church-Amherst First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Man raised in Wuhan speaks about how his family is affected by the Coronavirus

News

by: Hanna Powers

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Product Manager Hoyle Wang is used to traveling for work, but even for him, the two week minimum remote-work period his San Francisco employer asked him to take is an adjustment.

“I think you know, it’s definitely been challenging right, for folks who are so accustomed to being in the office, and you know I’m an extrovert, that’s kind of how I get my energy from,” said Hoyle Wang.

After San Francisco declared a state of emergency over Coronavirus, Wang was told to work remotely, and he’s chosen the Lowcountry as his temporary home.

“We just sort of assessed the quality of life in a place like Mt. Pleasant where we have private access to a car, less of a dependency on public transportation, and limited interactions with other folks,” he said.

It’s not where Wang works now, but where he grew up that gives him such a unique connection to the virus. Wang spent his formative years in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Coronavirus.

“So, my parents are originally from there, and we moved here when I was 8-years-old and the entirety of my extended family is there,” he explained.

Hoyle Wang (L) as a child with his family

The idea of quarantine is brand new for many Americans, but for Wang’s grandparents, it’s been a way of life for two months. Every day, living in isolation, hoping to avoid tragedy their family has already felt.

“My great uncle unfortunately contracted it, and passed away. My Aunt has two co-workers who also passed away, one in their 30’s and one in their 40’s,” said Wang.

Wang’s uncle, one of the more than 3,100 Chinese lives taken by the virus. Wang says for his family still in Wuhan, separation has become the standard.

“Adjusting lifestyles to be accustomed to being at home for so long, that was definitely hard initially,” he said.

Hoyle Wang’s grandparents who are currently living in isolation in Wuhan

Hoyle says he and his family still have fear of the virus since the situation has yet to be resolved, but says that the people who live in Wuhan are very resilient, and he has no doubt the city will recover from this tragedy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories