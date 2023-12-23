WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) — First responders rescued a man who fell through ice while skating on a pond in Williamsburg on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. Williamsburg Fire and Police were sent to Beaver Pond on Briar Hill Road where they found a man who had fallen through the ice. He was about 400 feet from the shore and up to his chest in the frigid water.

The Goshen Fire Department assisted and used their rescue boat to get to the man. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.