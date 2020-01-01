Man saves dog after leash gets stuck in elevator

TAMPA, FL. (CNN) – A Florida doctor earned his veterinary stripes Monday.

Mohammed Awad had just worked a full shift when he came home to see a woman with a dog waiting at the elevator.

That dog’s leash was stuck in the door…and when the elevator went up, it took the pooch with it!

Awad jumped into action to try and free the dog from its leash.

It finally snapped, sending Awad and the dog to the ground.

The Tampa Physician says it all happened so fast, it doesn’t even feel like it is him in the video.